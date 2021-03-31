ANOTHER COBRA AT MVUMA HOSPITAL

A venomous cobra was seen and killed at Mvuma General Hospital on Sunday afternoon, the second big snake to be killed at the health service center inside a month.
Mvuma District Medical Officer, Dr Simbarashe Maunga
confirmed the incident but dismissed reports that the snake was seen inside the
hospital.
Other sources said the snake was seen near the female ward
and there was commotion as patients and nurses scurried to safety.
A general hand at the hospital took aim at the reptile and
struck it once on the head thereby killing it instantly. The place near the
hospital is bushy.
“It’s true that there is a snake that was seen and killed
here. However, it is untrue that it was in the hospital. Someone must have
killed the snake and then taken pictures of it from one of the corridors,” said
Dr Maunga.
ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said snakes are rarely
found in clean, clear environments.
“No snake will creep into a clean, clear environment. We
urge the public to keep their surroundings clean by practicing good waste
management and cutting grass around their environs. “You won’t find snakes
where there are no hideouts. It is also advisable to use snake repellents or to
use indigenous remedies to keep reptiles away from institutions and homes,”
said Farawo. Masvingo Mirror
