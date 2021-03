SOUTH AFRICA BASED Zimbabwean actress, model and film producer Anne Nhira, famed for her starring role as Vimbai Jari in the yesteryear soap Studio 263, has died.

She was 38. Nhira’s brother Juan confirmed the death. “She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon in Bedford View South Africa. She was only 38 years of age,” he said