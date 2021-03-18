ANNE NHIRA BURIAL THIS WEEKEND

THE late actress Anne Nhira is likely to be buried in Harare on Saturday or Sunday, depending on when her body would have arrived from South Africa, the family said yesterday.
Popularly known as Vimbai Jari from yesteryear soap Studio
263, Nhira died of injuries after she was attacked by unknown assailants in
Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Monday last week.
She is alleged to have suffered injuries on her chest, rib
cage and back and died three days later. A docket for a murder case has been
opened in South Africa.
Family spokesperson Florence Ziyambi, who is also the legal
adviser to the President and Cabinet, told NewsDay Life & Style that burial
was likely to be tomorrow or Sunday.
“Burial day depends with the arrival of the body, but we
had arranged that if the body arrives on Friday (today), the burial will be on
Saturday (tomorrow) at Zororo Memorial Park. We are, however, hopeful that
Nyaradzo Funeral Services will finish the paperwork by tomorrow (today). If
they arrive on Saturday, we will have it (burial) on Sunday,” she said.
Ziyambi said much of the repatriation paperwork had been
processed and Nyaradzo was working towards getting a travelling permit.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) they managed to obtain the burial
order and the death certificate. So today (yesterday), they are processing
papers to get a non-infectious disease certificate from the South Africa’s
Ministry of Health and another one comes from this side,” she said.
“The papers are then taken to Home Affairs ministry (South
Africa) and they will prepare a permit. Then if everything is ready, Nyaradzo
will prepare the body to travel (for repatriation). We don’t know whether they
will be through by the end of the day, but that is our assumption. If they do,
they will then travel by road tomorrow (today). We will keep you posted.”
Government has since granted Nhira (38) a State-assisted
funeral for her contribution to the showbiz sector. Mourners are gathered at
number 3429 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.
