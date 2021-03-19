AMBASSADOR ANGEL HOLDS THREE DEGREES

NEWLY appointed Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe Prophet Uebert Angel graduated with degrees from Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities in the United Kingdom, information gleaned by The Herald reveal.
This comes as Ambassador Angel was a victim of a smear
campaign on social media platforms where some people claimed that he received a
fake degree from a college in the United States.
However, inquires to the colleges in the UK revealed that
in 2005, Ambassador Angel was part of the graduates at Salford University
graduating with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Business Finance.
The Herald has in its possession a copy of Ambassador
Angel’s intermediate transcript in a Professional Diploma in Education obtained
from Bolton University in 2006.
Just last year he completed a Masters of Science in
Business Management (Entrepreneurship), at the University of Edinburgh Napier.
His dissertation title was “Adoption and Use of Electronic Banking Services and
Products in Zimbabwe.
In February this year, Ambassador Angel received
notification that he had passed his studies but the graduation could not take
place because of the Covid-19 global pandemic which limits public gatherings.
The awarding ceremony is now set to be held on July 7. The
travelled Prophet is expected to use his vast experience in global evangelism
to promote business and trade that will benefit the country.
A businessman in his own right, Ambassador Angel told
reporters, soon after an hour long meeting with President Mnangagwa on Monday
that he was getting down to business.
“We are kind of bringing in all our connections in
business. The President has shown that he is able to pull from all ecosystems;
from all areas of life.
“The biggest problem that we find is that when a person is
called Pastor, that is where it ends. People forget that I have two university
degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from University of
Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh so I
have vast knowledge in business,” he said.
Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities are some
of the top universities in Europe. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment