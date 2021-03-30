ACTIVIST CHARGED WITH RAPING PUPIL FIVE YEARS AGO

Ndarama High School bursar, Henry Chivhanga (52) is facing rape charges after he allegedly invited a Form 4 student to school on a Saturday and had sex with her without consent or condom.

Chivhanga appeared before Magistrate Bishard Chineka last Tuesday who postponed the case to April 8, 2021.

The crime was committed five years ago and The Mirror could not establish the reasons behind the case’s delay. Chivhanga is a well-known human rights activist.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove said around November 2016 the accused had sex with the complainant without her consent.

Chivhanga allegedly called the complainant who had just finished writing her last O Level paper pretending to bid farewell to her. All along the accused is said to have been advising the complainant on carrier guidance.

While in the office, it started raining and Chivhanga allegedly stood up from his seat and locked the door. He then advanced to where the complainant was seated and fondled her breasts.

The complainant screamed for help but no one heard her. The accused forced her to lie on the table, removed her skin jean and pant, opened her legs, removed his trousers and had sex with her.

The complainant who is now 20 is studying at one of the local universities. Masvingo Mirror