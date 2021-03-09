225 BULLETS RECOVERED AT CHINHOYI HOUSE

Police are investigating a case in which 225 bullets were recovered at a house in Chinhoyi last week.

The bullets, believed to be those of a 7,62mm pistol, were found stashed at a house in Ruvimbo Phase 2 area. They have since been taken to the Ballistics Division for further investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the recovery and said investigations were still in progress.

“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding the recovery of 225 x 7,62mm of ammunition on March 2, 2021 at house number 9832 Ruvimbo Phase 2, Chinhoyi,” he said. Herald