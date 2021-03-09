225 BULLETS RECOVERED AT CHINHOYI HOUSE

Police are investigating a case in which 225 bullets were recovered at a house in Chinhoyi last week.
The bullets, believed to be those of a 7,62mm pistol, were
found stashed at a house in Ruvimbo Phase 2 area. They have since been taken to
the Ballistics Division for further investigations.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the recovery and said investigations were still in progress.
“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances
surrounding the recovery of 225 x 7,62mm of ammunition on March 2, 2021 at
house number 9832 Ruvimbo Phase 2, Chinhoyi,” he said. Herald
