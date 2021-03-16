16 MAKOROKOZA INVADE CHINESE MINE

AT least 16 illegal miners pounced at the Chinese owned Eldorado Gold Mine which is a stone’s throw from Chinhoyi town at around 1am today and 12 got access into the mine shaft.

Two of the 12 men are believed to be armed and putting on military uniforms. According to the security guards, the other four disappeared into the darkness.

The gang gained entry into the mine premise by cutting through the perimeter fence. Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove promised to give a statement once preliminary investigations were over.

Mine director, Ms Emy Zhuang who said the 12 were recorded on CCTV, added that mining operations had since been suspended.

She said the illegal miners were still underground. When The Herald visited the site, at least five armed police officers were by the shaft entry point which has since been locked.

Only a few workers from the total of 200 was at the site. Mid February, six men invaded the mine and mining operations were halted for over a week.

Two weeks ago armed robbers made off with at least 3.3 kilogrammes of amalgam gold from the mine. Herald