ZVAYI GETS BACK GOLD MINE

FIDELITY Printers and Refineries has been granted an interim order by the High Court, blocking hooligans that had invaded a gold mine it owned in the Midlands and reversing the forfeiture and reallocation of the mining claims as due process had not been followed.
Fidelity, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,
made an urgent application seeking protection against the hooligans and
preventing Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and Midlands
provincial mining director Mr Nelson Munyanduri transferring the claims and
mining rights to Jonah Nyevero, arguing the forfeiture of the claim was
unlawful because due process was not followed.
Former Herald editor, Ceasar Zvayi’s company, Highway
Holdings, is in partnership with Fidelity Printers, the main plaintiff.
Justice Owen Tagu granted the application for an interim
order in a ruling that found that the provisions of the Mines and Mining Act
were never followed.
He said Minister Chitando was empowered to make
administrative decisions, but such powers should be exercised according to the
law after following due process. “It appears he clandestinely forfeited the
mining claim without following the due process,” said Justice Tagu, granting
the interim order.
When Minister Chitando sanctioned the forfeiture of the
mining claim, the court found that he did not even engage Fidelity as required
by the law.
It was also the court’s finding that Nyevero could not
assert that the special grant he now possessed was issued lawfully because he
does not preside over the process.
Fidelity went to court after being told by the ministry
that its claim to Mirage 3 Mine had been forfeited even though last month
Fidelity wrote to the ministry to find our what were the arrears in statutory
payments for Mirage 3.
Mr Munyanduri responded to the letter, advising the company
that its claim was forfeited on June 5 last year. Herald
