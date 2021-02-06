ZIMBA CHARGED WITH TERROR OFFENCES IN THE UK

A science supply teacher has been charged with terror offences over speeches shared on his Facebook page.
William Chinyanga, 50, who was born in Zimbabwe, was
charged with four counts of encouraging terrorism on January 13.
The charges relate to speeches allegedly shared by the
teacher - who lives in Archway, north London - on Facebook in early December
2019.
The videos encouraged viewers to burn down petrol stations
and businesses in Zimbabwean capital Harare to put 'pressure' on the
Government, local media reports. Chinyanga is a campaigner for political change
in his home country, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial date of January
10 2022 with a further preparatory hearing on May 28. The defendant - who spoke
only to confirm his identity in the dock - was granted conditional bail.
The video shared in early December 2019 - titled The
Roadmap to Zimbabwean Freedom - allegedly urged viewers to burn buses, petrol
stations, fuel tankers and buildings to exert political pressure, Zimbabwean
newspaper The Herald claims.
The video is understood to have been reported to
authorities in Britain. Daily Mail
