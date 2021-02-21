ZIMA SHOW FLOPS

Dearth, according to the dictionary, means a scarcity or lack of something.

This sums up the results of the much hyped Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) event which was held virtually on Saturday, as it failed to live up to expectations with the lack of creativity being the greatest crime of the organisers.

Although this year’s edition had a flak for controversial nominees list, the final show was also condemned by the majority of viewers owing to the drought of creativity and poor stage direction.

The Zima ceremony is held annually to celebrate Zimbabwean artists and is a noble concept to champion the growth of the arts industry.

This year’s edition was held virtually owing to strict Covid-19 lockdown regulations which do not allow public gatherings.

Being one of the biggest arts awards event in the country, many expected an overwhelming response and big numbers in viewership, but the social media engagement was a big yawn!

The event attracted a paltry 300 viewers, as fans were most likely turned off by lack of art direction that was a far cry of what is expected of such a ceremony.

Information on social media spread like veld fire and the comments section on the live stream were a major tutn-offto would-be viewers. The poor choreography of the show led critics to ask where Zima is getting it wrong.

Many critics have submitted that the organisers need to employ and delegate roles in the production of the show.

“There is need to hire creative directors, choreographers, stage managers, sound engineers and so forth,” said Ashley Mudoni-Chuma, an event management consultant.

“They must get the right people for each role and assign a stage manager to take care of the aesthetics of the show.”

The fear to experiment by local creative directors is also killing the vibe and appeal of the show. Apart from the creative aspect, the technical side of the Zima awards was also a major party pooper.

Technical glitches and poor sound quality punctuated the event. But the event was pre-recorded, which should have given the directors room to perfect the act before going on air.

Most big artistes snubbed the awards and did not submit entries, with many arguing that they did not subscribe to mediocrity. The Saturday show gives lends weight to their cause of absconding the awards.

It becomes a big joke! The amount of hiccups and breakdowns left a lot to be desired and the streaming was below average. The stage set up contained a dining suite, with three presenters, making it resemble a television talk show.

The presenters — Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Rumbidzai Takawira and Arthur Evans — were pre-occupied with long discussions, robbing viewers of the time to watch performances and winners’ announcement. Some may argue that the presenters were simply following the script, but it was a disservice to viewers.

The virtual concept was good, but it was not executed perfectly. At least having one host, instead of three, could have been enough.

Zima could have done better by creating a carnival atmosphere for the awards — a decorated stage with all the visuals indicating the nominees etc. On the perfomances, Zimdancehall musician Poptain had a bad day in the office.

He delivered a lukewarm act which was worsened by inaudible backtrack. The show just cut off in the middle and that was the end, forcing organisers to make a public apology. “We would like to apologise for the interruption of the production,” said Zima in a statement.

“Our service providers had technical difficulties that were beyond their control. The full list of winners will be posted on our social media platforms shortly. Thank you for your support.”

The statement sparked uproar from social media users. “I think they are taking us for granted, not respecting the awards in Zimbabwe. Every year they have some controversies, why don’t they learn from their mistakes.

“Why can’t they have people who know how to assist them,” said one commentator. The latest development puts Zima at a risk of losing corporate sponsorship because of poor creativity, which is bad for brand visibility and credibility too.

Zima organisers must take a leaf from international shows and learn how a show of such magnitude is hosted. There is nothing new under the sun.

Despite the faults, Zima should be commended for hosting the show under harsh conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, they put up a good show, and this year they deserve the benefit of the doubt because of Covid-19.

At least the show had perfect camera work. Zima also paid tribute to those artistes who died in 2020-2021 as they played their tracks. The show had surprise winners who included Tahle WeDzinza, Brity Yonly and Crisswiss and The Dot.

Below is the full list of winners:

BEST COVID 19 SONG — Indosakusa – COVID-19

BEST AFROPOP — Nox

BEST ALTERNATIVE — Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER — Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER — Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO — Mzoe 7

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL — Jah Master

BEST HIPHOP — Holy Ten

BEST RNB & SOUL — Hillyz

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA — Brity Yonly

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE — Nkwali

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL — Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL — Mambo Dhuterere

BEST SUNGURA — Nicholas Zachariah

BEST JAZZ — Mahlaba

BEST TSHIBILIKA — Madlela Skhobokhobo

BEST GROUP /DUO — Crisswiss and The Dot

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST — Shasha

BEST PRODUCER — Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR — Sounds of Victory — Janet Manyowa

BEST VIDEO — Trevor Dongo and Feli Nandi — Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION — Poptain and Allanah – Fadza Mutengi

BEST FEMALE — Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE — Jah Master

SONG OF THE YEAR — Hello Mwari — Jah Master

RETRO 1 — Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire

RETRO 2 — Busi Ncube

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT — Cool Crooners Herald