ZIM EXPECTS FIRST BATCH OF COVID VACCINE NEXT WEEK

THE country is expected to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday with the second one at the beginning of next month as Government commits to protecting citizens from the deadly pandemic.
Government has set aside US$100 million for the procuring
Covid-19 vaccine while the Chinese Government extended 200 000 doses of its
Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to the country. Government has said the vaccination
programme would be voluntary for all citizens.
Presenting a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday,
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
said frontline workers in the health sector would be prioritised in the
allocation of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“In terms of vaccines procurement, the Government of the
People’s Republic of China extended a donation of 200 000 Sinopharm Covid-19
vaccine doses. The donation and initial batch purchased are expected in
Zimbabwe by 15 February 2021 and the first week of March, 2021, respectively.
The 76 to 86 percent efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine was
endorsed by the World Health Organisation,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“Efforts to procure other Covid-19 vaccines such as the
Sputnik V (Victory) from Russia, among others, are underway. India, like China,
has also offered a donation and an option to purchase commercially and
modalities for this offer are still being worked out. Zimbabwe has also submitted
its expression of interest to participate under the African Union Covid-19
Vaccination Programme.”
The minister said the private sector will complement
Government in procuring Covid-19 vaccine and some of them will inoculate their
employees.
She said Vice-President and Health and Child Care Minister
Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor
Mthuli Ncube are leading the process of procuring and rolling out of the
Covid-19 vaccines.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the country targets to vaccine
about 10 million people.
“Regarding the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Ministry
of Health and Child Care plans to vaccinate about 60 percent of the country’s
population in order to achieve herd immunity (10 million people). A development
plan mapping the priority groups for the roll-out of the vaccine has already
been developed. Government has set aside US$100 million for the procurement of
Covid-19 vaccines. Treasury will continue to ensure funding for procurement of
other medical supplies including medicines and PPE in the fight against the
Covid-19,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She said the vaccination programme will be scientifically
informed as the country will make independent decisions based on national
interest. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment