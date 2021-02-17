WOMAN STRUCK WITH MACHETE OVER SOCIAL DISTANCING

A 41-year-old man yesterday admitted to attacking a fellow tenant with a machete saying he wanted to compel her to practise social distancing, as stipulated under Covid-19 restrictions, a court heard.

Julius Chale, of Epworth Harare, told Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga that he attacked Tapiwa Marumani with a machete to force her to practise social distancing. Chale is being charged with attempted murder.

“There was a lot of people at the place and I wanted them to practise social distancing,” said Chale while admitting to attacking Marumani.

The State led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura and Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti had it that on February 9 this year Chale stormed into Marumani’s room demanding to see his wife whom he suspected to have sought refuge in the room after they had an altercation.

It is said that Chale failed to locate his wife in Marumani’s room and the two ended up exchanging words. Irked by her actions, Chale then attacked Marumani on the abdomen, right hand and on the finger.

Marumani went to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Chale’s arrest and his appearance in court on attempted murder charges. He is expected back in court today for plea recording.

Meanwhile another man appeared in court on allegations of attacking police officers who had arrested his friend who was suspected of dealing in drugs.

Roy Kadiki appeared in court charged with defeating the course of justice after he allegedly attacked police officers and assisted Tinashe Mutemeri, who was suspected of dealing in drugs, to escape.

It is said that on January 19 detectives received information to the effect that Mutemeri was dealing in drugs in Mufakose.

They then went to No.2 Mukumbadzetse Road in Mufakose where they arrested Mutemeri and recovered some plastic bags with loose dagga.

Kadiki allegedly teamed up with his friends and attacked the police officers and took Mutemeri, who was handcuffed, and the plastic bags containing dagga before they drove off in Kadiki’s Nissan March.

The court heard that Kadiki’s friends drove off in an unregistered Mercedes Benz. Kadiki was released on $5000 bail. Herald