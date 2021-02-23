WOMAN KNIFES NEIGHBOUR'S SON

A 13-year-old boy from Mupata suburb in Chinhoyi is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a quarrel with his parents’ neighbour over trespassing turned bloody today.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident which occurred at around 10am.

She said the woman identified as Monalisa Choguya (33) of 188 Single Quarters in Mutapa will be charged with attempted murder. She is accused of attacking the teenager Tonderai Kamhuka of 1644 B Single Quarters after the two had a misunderstanding when her child trespassed into Kamhuka’s yard. The teenager attacked the seven-year-old boy who was playing with other children and the younger boy alerted his mother about the assault.

“The accused then asked the teenager why he was beating her child and the teenager became angry and charged towards the mother after cutting a branch from a nearby lemon tree and trimmed the stick using a knife,” Inspector Chitove said.

The teenager then started beating the accused before she ran into the house where she picked a kitchen knife which she then used to stab him once on the back of the head and in the stomach.

Neighbours later refrained the two from fighting and took the boy to Chinhoyi Clinic.

The woman sustained a cut on her left hand from the tussling. Inspector Chitove said the teenager sustained a deep cut in the stomach and his intestines protruded outside. The boy was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further management.

A police report was made and the accused was taken to Chinhoyi Central Police Station. Inspector Chitove urged parents and guardians to urge their children to refrain from violent behaviour. Herald