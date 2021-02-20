WITHDRAWAL LIMITED RAISED , $50 BANK NOTES COMING

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has increased withdrawal limits to $2 000 from $1 000 and reviewed upwards the bank policy and private sector lending rates as part of comprehensive measures to strengthen price and financial sector stability.
The increase in withdrawal limits is expected to ease cash
shortages and will be buttressed by introduction of new $50 bank notes.
This will enhance consumer convenience when transacting in
cash while the bulk of transactions are conducted through electronic banking.
RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya, unveiled the new interventions
yesterday in his 2021 Monetary Policy Statement, which builds on the gains
achieved in the previous policy interventions.
In order to keep money supply growth in check and maintain
stability, the bank policy rate for overnight accommodation has been moved to
40 percent per annum from 35 percent while the mid-term lending rate to
productive sectors is now 30 percent from 25 percent.
The decision on interest rates takes into account the
current liquidity conditions in the market and the need to continue controlling
speculative borrowing, said Dr Mangudya.
He stated that mobile money transactions would remain
capped at $5 000 per day and $35 000 weekly in order to curb the abuse of the
platform, which was historically being manipulated by illegal money dealers for
speculative purposes. The measures are with immediate effect.
Given the anticipated bumper harvest due to a favourable
agriculture season, the apex bank expects inflationary pressures to remain
subdued in the short to medium term, with an ambitious annual inflation target
of below 10 percent set for 2021 from 262,6 percent in 2020.
As the country gets down to implementing the National
Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025), as a building bloc towards realisation
of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, a stable financial services sector
is crucial to creating a supportive macro-economic environment.
Anchored on the theme: “Staying on course in fostering
price and financial system stability”, Dr Mangudya said the 2021 Monetary
Policy Statement was expected to support the attainment of the projected
positive economic growth targets in line with this year’s National Budget
estimates.
“The measures presented in this statement are expected to
support the attainment of the envisaged economic growth of 7,4 percent in 2021
and to control inflation to below 10 percent by end of December 2021,” said Dr
Mangudya.
“This inflation path will be underpinned by a targeted
month-on-month inflation rate of below three percent.”
As such, the Governor said the bank’s focus on fostering
price and financial system stability in the economy requires team effort, as he
called on all Zimbabweans to enhance self-discipline and compliance while
cherishing economic progress.
“Thus, sustaining the current economic stability that was
brought about by the conservative monetary targeting framework, the auction
system, fiscal discipline and efficacy in the mobile banking system is
paramount and needs to be preserved, safeguarded and sustained,” he said.
Dr Mangudya allayed fears that the imminent introduction of
new $50 bank notes would increase inflation in the economy since “they do not
increase money supply”, adding that authorities were keeping a firm control on
supply growth through conservative or hawkish monetary targeting framework.
In order to ensure sustainability of the forex auction
system, which was introduced last year in June, Dr Mangudya said a 40 percent
export surrender requirement, 20 percent domestic foreign exchange sales
proceeds surrender requirement and 15 percent foreign exchange contribution
from the fiscus, will be adopted.
“Maintaining the foreign exchange auction system remains
paramount in anchoring inflation and maintaining price and financial system
stability,” he said.
“The bank shall continue refining the foreign exchange
auction system taking into account market fundamentals as well as closely monitoring
the utilisation of funds from the foreign exchange auction system and the
economy at large.”
Despite the disruptive impact of Covid-19, Dr Mangudya said
overall, Zimbabwe’s economy was poised for strong growth in the short to medium
term, buttressed by the resilience and hard-work exhibited in different
productive sectors. Herald
