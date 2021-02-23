WE WILL DELIVER IN URBAN AREAS, SAYS ZANU PF

ZANU PF prioritises serving the people through robust service delivery at all times, the ruling party national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said.

In a statement, the party Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Khaya Moyo said Zimbabweans are fed up with the state of affairs in urban councils some of which border on total ignorance, neglect, abandonment of responsibility and blatant failure to steward council resources for the benefit of rate payers.

The statement comes after some sections of the media maliciously and falsely accused the central Government and the party of sabotaging the MDC led councils.

“Zanu PF reminds the scribes and the generality of our people that there can be no genuine cleansing of opposition-led councils when the majority of city fathers have been embroiled from one corruption case to another, when urban roads are in their worst shape ever, when garbage collection is no more, when sewer reticulation, is all but a forgotten responsibility and clean water for our people is a far cry,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

All these challenges, he said, are a serious health time bomb which affects all the people notwithstanding the colour of political jackets.

“The party as led by His Excellency the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa believes in servant leadership where serving the people through robust services delivery should be the priority at all times.”

Zanu PF, he said calls upon the media in particular and all stakeholders to frankly, honestly, genuinely, and truthfully interrogate the origins of the rot in our urban towns without wearing dirty political jackets or risk justifying and celebrating, mismanagement, corruption and dereliction of duty among our authorities.

“As such, the party reiterates President Mnangagwa’s call in the last Politburo for urban residents to unite and vote these clueless councillors out of office and elect responsible, accountable and able councillors with requisite knowledge and character on local governance. There is no mischief in this noble reminder and Zanu PF is not apologetic in this clarion call.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said the ruling party has neither policy nor desire to sabotage service delivery. Herald