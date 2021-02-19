WE HAVE SECURED MORE VACCINE DONATIONS : ED

IN a major boost to the country’s efforts to acquire enough Covid-19 vaccines, India has pledged to donate 75 000 doses with an option for Zimbabwe to buy more, President Mnangagwa said.
This comes as the country has already started a mass
vaccination programme targeting frontline workers across the country using the
200 000 Sinopharm vaccine from the People’s Republic of China.
Apart from the 200 000 vaccines, Zimbabwe is expecting
delivery of 600 000 more vaccines from China with the country also set to
benefit from the African Union — Global Fund Covax facility soon, while Russia
has also pledged to work with the country in securing the critical
inoculations.
President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no resource
will be spared in securing the vaccines, the second front preventive measure
against the virus, with Government having set aside US$100 million aside to buy
the doses.
Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people free
of charge on a voluntary basis to achieve herd immunity.
Writing on his Twitter micro-blogging handle, the President
said the country’s goal was to return life back to normalcy, something he said
can only be achieved if 60 percent of the population is vaccinated.
“We are grateful to our Indian friends for committing to
donate 75 000 Covid vaccines and for the opportunity to buy more moving
forward. We are working tirelessly to obtain sufficient vaccines so we can
overcome this virus and revive our economy,” the President said.
In the first phase of the vaccination programme, Government
said priority would be accorded to healthcare workers, health personnel for the
security services, those at the ports of entry and Agritex workers under Phase
1. Herald
