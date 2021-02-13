WANTED COUNCIL BOSS SUBMITS LEAVE FORMS

Police on Friday insisted that they are still hunting for
Chawatama for allegedly appointing himself as Town Clerk following last year’s
suspension of substantive Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango on allegations of
illegally selling residential stands.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi maintained that Chawatama was on the wanted list.
“He has not yet been found, investigations are ongoing and
once he has been arrested we will let you know,” Asst Comm Nyathi told The
Sunday Mail.
Sources at council said Chawatama filed the leave forms to
avoid being charged with absenteeism.
“An emissary brought in the papers and we were surprised
because this is someone who is said to be in hiding. It’s obvious that while
hiding wherever he is, he is trying to be smart and avoid being charged for
absence from duty. But something is fishy here, it’s strange for a runaway to
pull off such a stunt.”
Initial investigations by The Sunday Mail indicated that
Chawatama’s personal assistant Ms Jackie Chikomwe had filed the leave forms.
But in an interview with this paper, Ms Chikomwe denied
filing the forms, saying Chawatama himself had brought the papers.
“Engineer Chawatama filed the leave forms himself because
they actually need his signature and no one can do that for him,” she said.
“He is not running away from anyone, we only hear that from
the media. He signed and brought in the leave forms himself. We only hear that
he is on the run from you the media people.”
Sources said Chawatama could be getting protection from
“high offices” within and outside of council.
Last week, Harare City Council’s Health Services director
Dr Prosper Chonzi, who briefly served as Town Clerk before declining the post,
told The Sunday Mail that Chawatama had indeed filed the leave forms.
“I was away and when I returned, the leave forms, in which
he is asking to be away until the end of the month were indeed there,” he said.
“He has not come in here physically because at his level he
can send a personal assistant to do that. I have spoken to him over the phone,
and he says he is alright, but I do not know where he is at the moment.”
Dr Chonzi last week wrote to Acting Mayor Stewart Mutizwa
declining his appointment to the position of Acting Town Clerk saying it does
not align with his competences.
In the letter, Dr Chonzi said he would serve better in the
health department especially at a time when the country is preparing to roll
out the Covid-19 vaccine.
A fortnight ago, Chawatama dramatically evaded arrest when
he heard word of police’s arrival at Town House.
Reports say upon police’s arrival, Chawatama raced into the
car park, jumped into an MP300 vehicle with the city council logo, and sped off
at high speed. The police team gave chase but could not catch up with him along
Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza roads. Repeated efforts to contact Chawatama on
his mobile number were fruitless. Sunday Mail
