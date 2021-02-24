VILLAGE HEAD TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY RAGING BULLS

VILLAGERS in the resettlement area of Moyo Ranch, Ward 30 under Zibagwe Rural District Council (RDC) are living in fear after bulls that have reportedly gone wild and are attacking villagers.
The beasts are said to be part of more than 200 herd of
cattle that are roaming around unattended and some of them are believed to be
going after villagers who will be wearing light colored clothes.
Recently a village head was trampled to death by three
raging bulls as he was coming from the fields on his way home.
Ward 30 Councillor, Clr Idirahse Dongo confirmed the death
of the village head saying the villagers were living in fear.
“We lost a village head recently after the bulls gored him
and trampled on him and smashing him against trees. It is so sad the way these
animals are behaving, they are behaving like buffalos now and everyone is
living in fear,” she said.
She said only three of the cattle were behaving wildly. Cllr
Dongo said three herdsmen were saved by a tree after the cattle pounced on them
as they were herding their cattle in the ranch.
“Everyone is living in fear of the cattle. Children who
attend Bvumira Primary School are at risk as some of the cattle were spotted
near the school in recent days. And we are afraid that once we open schools, we
would have subjected our children to danger,” she said.
She said the owners of the cattle was not known and they
have been roaming around for more than five years and the possibility was that
they might have contracted some disease along the way.
“I assumed office and found these cattle around still
roaming around with no-one to claim ownership. You never know since no one is
dipping them, they might have contracted rabis and turned wild. I have since
reported the matter to police and they came and witnessed,” she said.
Contacted for comment, Kwekwe District Civil Protection
Unit Chairperson, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed having received the report.
“We attended the scene with police, Zibagwe RDC officials
and officers from the veterinary services among others. For sure there was a
man who was killed by the cattle. Our vet team however dismissed the issue of
rabies,” he said.
He however, said a decision was made for the animals to be
treated as stary and be disposed of but there was a person who claimed
ownership of the beats, hence delaying the process.“There is a man who
approached the police to claim ownership of the animals. But he indicated
verbally and we are left with no option but to treat animals as stray animals
and we have been giving the man grace period but we cannot continue putting
people’s lives at risk. We are therefore going to dispose of the animals due
their wild behavior,” said Mr Mpungu. Chronicle
