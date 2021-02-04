VENDORS DEFY LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

POLICE efforts to enforce national lockdown regulations have hit a snag at Warren Park Shopping Centre in Harare, as vendors continue defying the restrictions to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
It has now become a new normal for vendors and the police
details to play the hide and seek “game” everyday, with the former seeking to
eke out a living during this difficult period.
The national lockdown which has been extended to February
15, began on January 5, 2021, following a surge in number of infections and
deaths during the festive period last month.
Vendors who spoke to The Herald vowed to continue running
battles with the law enforcement agents until the Level- Four lockdown is
reviewed.
“My brother, you cannot survive without food. We need to
fend for our families,” said a vendor only identified as Mai Kudzi.
“I am not afraid to be arrested. What is important to me is
to fend for my family.” Another hawker Mike Magejo who sells none-essential
wares at an undesignated area said life during this period of lockdown was
difficult, especially if one is a family man.
“We are forced to come here knowing very well that we are
breaking law, but we need to pay rent, feed our families and without money how
does one survive,” he said.
“We will continue playing hidr and seek with the police.”
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the police position on those flouting the lockdown restrictions has
not changed and warned the vendors that the long arm of the law will soon catch
up with them.
“Vendors who are operating in flagrant disregard of the
lockdown restrictions will definitely be arrested. We are not going back,” he
said.
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and
Child Care Minister, last month announced a 30-day reversion from Level Two to
Level Four for the national lockdown following a festive season surge in
Covid-19 infections.
Under Level Four essential services, which include farming,
along with mining and manufacturing can continue operating. Herald
