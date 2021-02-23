skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 23 February 2021
USHE MADZORO, SAYS MLISWA AFTER LATEST ARREST
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE, SAYS DOC
Former Chiredzi General Hospital District Medical Officer (DMO), Doctor Tungamirai Rukatya has said there is no reason to take the Covid-19 ...
IN PICS : SUSAN MUTAMI
SHAMED MOHADI EMERGES
A new Zimbabwean company has started assembling ICT devices including laptops and tablets with 800 units already made. Some of the finishe...
COPS CLEAR SOUL JAH LOVE MOURNERS
COPS SING “Pamamonya Ipapo” Anti-riot cops are done dispersing mourners at Soul Jah Love’s home & on their way they sing the late Zim...
MAN DIES DURING COVID-19 TEST
DEATH is sad enough when anticipated, but even worse when least expected as it makes the pain more unbearable and unbelievable. This is th...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment