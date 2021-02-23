UNREGISTERED SECURITY FIRM FINED, SHUT DOWN

An unregistered security company was fined $20 000 and is set to lose its properties after the court ordered its sale through the Sherriff after being convicted of operating without a license.

Redshark Security Private Limited, which was being represented by its director Redfan Mudekwa, was convicted after it appeared before magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa.

It was being charged with carrying out security services without a license. The company was convicted on its own plea.

Mrs Moleen Murozvi had it that on January 7 detectives received information to the effect that Redshark Security Private Limited was offering security services without a license. Investigations were carried out which revealed that it was not registered.

Investigations also proved that a security guard from the firm was seen at a certain premise along Kaguvi Street in Harare.

Further investigations with the Ministry of Home Affairs proved that Redshark Security Private Limited was not registered. Herald