TOP LAWYER BEATS UP MOTHER

A PROMINENT Mutare lawyer last Friday appeared before a local magistrate facing a charge of assaulting his 65-year-old mother.

Edward Lloyd Mvere (39) was granted $6 000 bail by magistrate Nyasha Kuture. The matter was remanded to April 1 for trial.

Prosecutor, Tiriwamambo Kangai said allegations were that on February 3, 2021 Mvere failed to respect a peace order in favour of his mother Voronica Mvere which prohibited the lawyer from insulting, assaulting, threatening and disturbing her peace.

On February 3, the lawyer allegedly shouted at his mother demanding that she hands over a child who was in her custody, leading her to make a police report. Newsday