TOP HIV RESEARCHER DIES OF COVID-19

Dr David Katzenstein, a leading Zimbabwe-based US researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions has died.
He succumbed to Covid -19 on January 24 at the age of 69.
Dr Katzenstein was a Professor of Medicine in the
infectious diseases division for Stanford University but largely worked here in
Zimbabwe where he made enormous contributions to the understanding of HIV
virology, antiretroviral therapy and drug resistance in the country and across
Sub-Saharan Africa.
In a statement, Dr Upinder Singh, head of infectious
diseases and geographic medicine at Stanford University, affectionately
described him as generous and supportive.
“His expertise and passion in HIV and global health made
him a sought after mentor,” she said. “He was loved by many in the US and also
equally loved in Zimbabwe, his second home.”
His colleagues he worked with in Harare and at Biomedical
Research and Training Institute (BRTI), said Dr Katzenstein was a passionate
advocate for access to antiretroviral therapy and virologic testing in
Sub-Saharan Africa for more than three decades.
He made valuable contributions to the management of HIV and
ARVS and contributed to reputable scientific journals. Dr Katzenstein was born
in Hartford, Connecticut, on January 3, 1952. Herald
