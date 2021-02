Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, accused of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal, was today freed on $10 000 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanley Mambanje also ordered him to report once a month and not interfere with witnesses. He remanded him to March 2.

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State while lawyer Mr Tapiwa Makanza represented Makodza. Herald