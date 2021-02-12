THREE PEOPLE DROWN IN MIDLANDS

THREE people including an artisanal miner drowned in separate incidences in the Midlands Province.
One of the three deceased persons drowned while fishing in
a dam in Kwekwe while the other one drowned while swimming in a dam in
Mberengwa.
The third one, an artisanal miner drowned after a pit he
was working in was filled with water at a mine in Shurugwi.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the three drowning incidents.
“Three separate drowning incidents have claimed a total of
three lives in Kwekwe, Shurugwi and Mberengwa areas under the Midlands on
February 9 and February 10,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said Godknows Gwanda (27) of Village 4, Moyo
Ranch in Kwekwe drowned while fishing in Mbembeswani Dam in Kwekwe. “He is
suspected to have slipped from the inflated tyre and drowned,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said Anthony Dhehwa (19) of Village Mazhambe
under Chief Chingoma, Mberengwa had gone to Vazigocha dam with the intention of
washing clothes and bathing.
“He drowned while swimming in the dam. Then Nelson Mushanga
(25) drowned while mining in a pit which filled with water at Pacific Mine in
Shurugwi. Mushanga who hails from Jeke Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi
drowned on February 10,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said the drowning incidents were a serious
cause for concern. He said there is an increasing number of drowning cases this
rainy season and added parents to closely monitor their children.
“We would like to once again warn members of the public not
to venture into water bodies like streams, rivers and dams for whatever reason
especially during the rainy season. Engaging in activities near water bodies
exposes people to drowning which has this season proved to be one of the
highest killers. People should take this warning seriously and also closely
monitor their children,” he said. Herald
