THREE PEOPLE DROWN IN MIDLANDS

THREE people including an artisanal miner drowned in separate incidences in the Midlands Province.

One of the three deceased persons drowned while fishing in a dam in Kwekwe while the other one drowned while swimming in a dam in Mberengwa.

The third one, an artisanal miner drowned after a pit he was working in was filled with water at a mine in Shurugwi.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the three drowning incidents.

“Three separate drowning incidents have claimed a total of three lives in Kwekwe, Shurugwi and Mberengwa areas under the Midlands on February 9 and February 10,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Godknows Gwanda (27) of Village 4, Moyo Ranch in Kwekwe drowned while fishing in Mbembeswani Dam in Kwekwe. “He is suspected to have slipped from the inflated tyre and drowned,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Anthony Dhehwa (19) of Village Mazhambe under Chief Chingoma, Mberengwa had gone to Vazigocha dam with the intention of washing clothes and bathing.

“He drowned while swimming in the dam. Then Nelson Mushanga (25) drowned while mining in a pit which filled with water at Pacific Mine in Shurugwi. Mushanga who hails from Jeke Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi drowned on February 10,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the drowning incidents were a serious cause for concern. He said there is an increasing number of drowning cases this rainy season and added parents to closely monitor their children.

“We would like to once again warn members of the public not to venture into water bodies like streams, rivers and dams for whatever reason especially during the rainy season. Engaging in activities near water bodies exposes people to drowning which has this season proved to be one of the highest killers. People should take this warning seriously and also closely monitor their children,” he said. Herald