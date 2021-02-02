skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 2 February 2021
THE TEMBA MLISWA DRAMA
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
LOCKDOWN : MORNING JOGS TURN TO MORNING GLORIES
IS your sex life suffering in lockdown? Do you relieve it through exercise? If so, you are alone as some quick-witted lovebirds seem to ha...
WIFE DUMPS POOR HUBBY FOR RICHER MAN
dumped A HARARE woman has dumped her poor husband for a financially stable man. Margaret Tapfumaneyi (30) left her Chitungwiza home in Oct...
BUSINESSMAN'S SHOCK AS $280K IS WITHDRAWN FROM HIS ACCOUNT
A BULAWAYO businessman was left clutching his empty bank card after an unknown person withdrew more than $200 000 from his bank account. P...
I'M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE, SAYS MINISTER
Mashonaland West resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who has survived a Covid-19 attack, said she is lucky to be alive after battling the...
COUNCIL WORKER BONKS BOSS, GETS SUSPENDED
A love affair that Tongogara Rural District Council treasurer Sithembiso Ndiripo allegedly had with her Chief Executive Officer has cost her...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment