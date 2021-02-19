SUSPECT WHO STOLE US$130K SURRENDERS TO COPS

Desire Tsaurai Kupara (33) yesterday appeared at Harare
Magistrate Courts charged with robbery. Kupara, who was being represented by
lawyer Mr Musindo Hungwe was not asked to plead when he appeared before
magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova.
The State led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura opposed bail
saying he was likely going to team up with his accomplices who are still at
large. Mrs Fungura asked Detective Constable Takudzwa Mutemachani to testify on
why Kupara was not a suitable candidate for bail.
Det Const Mutemachani said Kupara was likely to continue
terrorising communities and hinder their investigations as they were yet to
conduct searches at his residence.
He also said Kupara had been communicating with some of his
accomplices, which might allow him to interfere with investigations. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment