skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 20 February 2021
SOUL JAH LOVE BURIAL IN PICS
Saturday, February 20, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MOHADI : CAN YOU GIVE ME A FXCK NOW
AUDIO EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kembo Mohadi: "Are you alright now?... Are you alright now? Can you give me a fuck now?" Woman ...
IN PICS : SUSAN MUTAMI
SHAMED MOHADI EMERGES
A new Zimbabwean company has started assembling ICT devices including laptops and tablets with 800 units already made. Some of the finishe...
MOHADI GULPS APHRODISIAC TO ROMP WITH MARRIED LOVER
Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s married young lover warned him he would overdose on an aphrodisiac as he prepared himself for some action in b...
COPS CLEAR SOUL JAH LOVE MOURNERS
COPS SING “Pamamonya Ipapo” Anti-riot cops are done dispersing mourners at Soul Jah Love’s home & on their way they sing the late Zim...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment