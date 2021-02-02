SOLDIERS BEATINGS : ITS ALL LIES, SAYS ARMY

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations Colonel
Alphios Makotore said the army did not have any soldiers deployed in Mberengwa
and did not investigate cases of theft and burglary, which is a police function.
“The false article was published by NewZimbabwe.com whose
reporters never sought to verify the facts from the army authorities or the
police, but quoted some anonymous sources for their story,” he said.
“The fact of the matter is that the army does not have any
of its soldiers deployed in Mberengwa. The army does not in any way investigate
cases of theft and burglary.
“The burglary and theft at the Minister’s homestead
happened some two weeks ago and the Zimbabwe Republic Police reacted
accordingly. Investigations are still underway to apprehend the culprits.”
Col Makotore said the anonymous “local residents” who
supposedly spoke to NewZimbabwe.com were simply suspects who wanted to divert
the attention of police detectives from the case and in the process they were
soiling the good name of the ZNA.
“As for the Beitbridge news story which was published by
NewsDay on February 1, 2021, wherein it is alleged that Army Commandos beat up
police, the NewsDay newspaper story is also a complete fabrication based on the
reporter’s own imagination,” he said.
“Members of the Army and Zimbabwe Republic Police are
carrying out joint operations together with personnel from the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority and the Immigration Department.”
As clearly pointed out by the Officer Commanding Beitbridge
Police District, no such incident ever occurred.
“Equally so, the Army has not received any reports
pertaining to such an incident,” said Col Makotore. “The Army would like to
warn members of the public, especially some of those criminal elements who ply
their illegal activities in and around Beitbridge, that the law will soon catch
up with them.
“The security forces are well aware of some malcontents who
are trying to besmirch the operation in particular and the good image of the
security forces, in general. Their futile and criminal machinations to
discredit the operation will not succeed.” Herald
