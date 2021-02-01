Monday, 1 February 2021

SIYACHITEMA SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Rosemary Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications. Ms Siyachitema who was also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.

She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004. Herald


