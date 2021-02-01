SIYACHITEMA SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Rosemary
Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications. Ms Siyachitema who was
also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.
She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004. Herald
