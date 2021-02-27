SHAVA NOMINATION GAZETTED

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday gazetted the nomination of Dr Frederick Shava and Dorothy Mabika to replace the late Dr Sibusiso Moyo and Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba respectively as Senators after Zanu-PF submitted their names to the electoral management body.
The nomination of Dr Shava to become a Senator paves way
for him to assume, after his swearing-in, the post of Minister of Foreign
Affairs and International Trade following his appointment by President
Mnangagwa.
Dr Shava, who is currently Zimbabwe’s Permanent
Representative to the United Nations in New York, United States, could not take
oath of office together with four other appointees as his appointment had to be
regularised in terms of the Constitution.
He is set to replace Dr Sibusiso Moyo who died last month
both as Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade while
Cde Mabika will replace Dr Gwaradzimba as Senator.
Dr Gwaradzimba, who was the Minister of State for
Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province, died last month and
has since been replaced in that post by Cde Nokuthula Matsikenyere who was
sworn in among four other new ministers by President Mnangagwa last week.
In a notice published in a Government Gazette yesterday,
ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said Zanu PF had nominated Dr Shava
and Cde Mabika to fill vacancies that had occurred in the Senate.
“Notice of Nomination to Fill Vacancies in the Senate. The
public is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(6) of the Electoral Act
[Chapter 2:13], that the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU
PF) party has nominated Frederick Makamure Shava registered voter in Ward 2 of
Gweru Municipality, of Plot No. 4, Umsungwe Road, Harben Park, Gweru, and
Dorothy Mabika a registered voter in Ward 8 of Chipinge Central of 34, Main
Street, Chipinge Town Council, to fill the vacancies in the Senate that
occurred following the death of the incumbent Members of the Senate Subusiso
Busi Moyo and Ellen Gwaradzimba, respectively,” reads the notice.
“Any voter wishing to object to the nomination of Frederick
Makamure Shava and Dorothy Mabika may lodge them, in writing, with the Chief
Elections Officer, at Mahachi Quantum Building, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason
Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to Private Bag 7782, Causeway, within a
period of 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, setting forth the
reasons for the objections.”
In the same Government Gazette, ZEC Chief Elections
Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the election management body had received
notices of vacancies that have occurred among the country’s political parties
due to death.
They included Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Gwaradzimba both from
Zanu-PF and Senator Christine Rambanepasi from the MDC-T.
Apart from Cde Mastikinyire, those that have since taken
oath are Cdes Felix Mhona (Minister of Transport and Infrastructure
Development), Kindness Paradza (Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services), and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister
Ruth Mavhungu-Maboyi.
Minister Mhona replaced the late Dr Joel Biggie Matiza
while with Cde Paradza replaced Cde Energy Mutodi. Herald
