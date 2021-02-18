SHAMED MOHADI EMERGES

A new Zimbabwean company has started assembling ICT devices including laptops and tablets with 800 units already made.

Some of the finished gadgets have been purchased by Solusi University. The company was formed in 2018 and now has the capacity to produce 50 000 units a year. The factory is producing state-of-the-art ICT products using the standard components all computer makers use and its range includes water proof mini-tablets for primary schools.

It can also assemble water and electricity smart meters. Treasury has since availed funding for assembling a second batch of 1 500 units earmarked for an order for Government departments.

The project is a brainchild of the Office of the President and Cabinet, which led to the formation of Zimbabwe Technology Company (ZiTCO) based in Msasa as a joint venture of Government, TelOne and Inspur, a Chinese firm.

Yesterday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi toured the National Data Centre and the ICT assembly plant in Msasa with Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and other senior Government officials.

VP Mohadi said the National Development Strategy 1 locates the importance of digitalisation and e-enabled environment as a game changer in service delivery.

“The current drive of this Government is to create a very strong knowledge-based economy which is impossible without a digital backbone.

“Concerning this computer assembly plant, the most important issue is that we are using local resources, local talent from our universities and other institutions of higher learning to enable access of ICT hardware to as many people as we can,” he said.

Minister Muswere said the ICT growth is the catalyst for the country’s socio-economic growth.

“A digital economy is a priority to us as a Ministry. In line with Vision 2030 the company’s capacity to assemble, develop and innovate new products for domestic and export consumption is a priority,” he said. Herald