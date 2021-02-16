SECURITY AIDES STEAL $1,6M PROPERTY FROM CHIWENGA

TWO members of the Presidential Guard and their two alleged accomplices appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing property worth $1,6 million from Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s Domboshava farm, Orchid Gardens.

Tempson Dhauramanzi (30) and Paul Ndhlovu (30), who are both members of the Zimbabwe National Army Presidential Guard, and their alleged accomplice Mind Makona (32) of Orchid Gardens and Edmore Huni (age not given) of Hatcliffe, Harare, were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The 300-hectare farm, located in Domboshava, was originally owned by ARDA Seeds before it was seized by the Chiwengas in 2018.

The property is also at the centre of an ownership wrangle between Chiwenga and his extranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa.

The complainant in the property theft case was cited as Ernest Sazunza, a staff sergeant at the Zimbabwe National Army.

The State alleges that on February 10 this year, Dhauramanzi, Ndhlovu and Makona reported for duty, secured the property by locking all the doors to the warehouse and deployed themselves to different positions.

The following morning, they carried out perimeter fence checks and Makona discovered that a 10 000-litre tank was missing, and advised Sazunza who reported the matter at Borrowdale Police Station.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Dhauramanzi, who implicated Ndhlovu and Makona and two other accused persons, still at large.

Follow-up investigations led to the recovery of 10 bags of cement, a floor carpet, four sewing machines and two satchels from Huni’s residence.

The State alleges that two boxes containing eight folding plastic chairs, brick force, a wheel spanner, two butchery cranes, four wheelbarrows, 11 table cloths were also recovered from Ndhlovu and Makona, while Dhauramanzi’s girldfriend, Nomatter Sithole, was found in possession of Chiwenga’s 16 dinner plates and three wine glasses.

Sazunza positively identified the stolen property worth $1 million as belonging to Chiwenga.

Property valued at $650 000 was not recovered. Newsday