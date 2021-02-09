RUSHWAYA REINSTATED AS MINING FEDERATION PRESIDENT

HENRIETTA Rushwaya, who is facing gold smuggling charges has been unanimously reinstated as the Zimbabwe Miners federations (ZMF) president during a meeting that was held by the national executive members.
Rushwaya had been suspended as the president of the
federation following her arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport
on allegations of attempting to smuggle 6 kilograms of gold worth $333 0000 to
Dubai.ZMF chief executive officer Wely Takavarasha confirmed her reinstatement
to NewsDay.
He said, “I can confirm that Henrietta Rushwaya has been unanimously reinstated as ZMF
president. A national executive meeting has been held at Rainbow Towers hotel
today and all members agreed that she be
given back her position.”
She is out on $100 000 bail.
