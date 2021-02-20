RUSHWAYA FUMES OVER MINING FEES HIKE

THE recent hike in mining fees has irked small scale miners countrywide, with the Zimbabwe Federation of Miners (ZMF) pleading with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to reconsider its decision.
ZMF, the biggest miners’ representative body has noted that
the increase will force some miners to engage in underhand mining which will
prejudice the country of mineral revenue.
The Ministry on Thursday issued Statutory Instrument 44 of
2021 where it announced an 800 percent hike in fees. The fees are pegged
against the US$. Miners under the ZMF banner said the increase was
unaffordable.
ZMF president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya has said their
organisation was going to take the matter up with Mines and Mining Development
Minister Winston Chitando, who is also the organisation’s patron.
“The Zimbabwe Miners Federation has noted with concern the
newly gazetted prices in accordance with Statutory Instrument (SI) 44 of 2021. “We
are treating the matter with utmost urgency.
“The fees are too prohibitive for the majority of our
miners and are likely to lead to forfeitures and forcing them into illegal
mining.”
The ZMF president advised miners that a meeting with
Minister Chitando was being sought so as to find ways to reach an amicable
solution.
Previously, an ordinary prospecting licence cost RTGS$1 000
but has been raised to US$100 (RTGS$8 300).
A special prospecting licence is now pegged at US$750 while
an application for revocation of forfeiture is now US$1 000.
The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development gazetted the
application for a mining lease at US$2 000, while that for a special mining lease
costs US$5 000. SI 44 of 2021 states that for one to register as an approved
prospector they have to pay US$4 000. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment