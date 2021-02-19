PYRAMID SCAM : 400 STORM POLICE STATION

More than 400 residents of Mvuma and nearby areas thronged the local Police Station this week after they allegedly lost US$80 000 to a pyramid scam (mukando) operated by an organisation called Devine Gifting, Flowering Club.

The complainants paid US$20 each as joining fee. They reported fraud cases against 60-year-old Rudo Takaendesa who is believed to be the mastermind.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the alleged scam to The Mirror. The scam allegedly started in December 2020.

Takaendesa allegedly created Divine Gifting Club and 20 subgroups with administrators. The sub-administrators went on to create their own groups of 16 people each with members paying US$20 joining fee. A total of 250 groups were created according to information in the hands of The Mirror.

“A total of 250 groups were created and all contributed money to the suspect and her close associates, prejudicing ordinary members of the public who were members of the groups” said Mahoko

Police is now investigating the length and breadth of the scam. The victims who gathered at Mvuma Police station were baying for Takaendesa’s blood.

“The Police would like to warn members of the public to be alert and watch out following the emergency of seemingly sophisticated fraudsters duping innocent people of money through what they call gifting, flower, royal clubs or Mukando.

“Our warning follows reports received from Mvuma in which more than 400 people were duped of more than US$80 000-00 through the schemes,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror