PYRAMID SCAM : 400 STORM POLICE STATION

More than 400 residents of Mvuma and nearby areas thronged the local Police Station this week after they allegedly lost US$80 000 to a pyramid scam (mukando) operated by an organisation called Devine Gifting, Flowering Club.
The complainants paid US$20 each as joining fee. They
reported fraud cases against 60-year-old Rudo Takaendesa who is believed to be
the mastermind.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the alleged scam to The Mirror. The scam allegedly started in
December 2020.
Takaendesa allegedly created Divine Gifting Club and 20
subgroups with administrators. The sub-administrators went on to create their
own groups of 16 people each with members paying US$20 joining fee. A total of
250 groups were created according to information in the hands of The Mirror.
“A total of 250 groups were created and all contributed
money to the suspect and her close associates, prejudicing ordinary members of
the public who were members of the groups” said Mahoko
Police is now investigating the length and breadth of the
scam. The victims who gathered at Mvuma
Police station were baying for Takaendesa’s blood.
“The Police would like to warn members of the public to be
alert and watch out following the emergency of seemingly sophisticated
fraudsters duping innocent people of money through what they call gifting,
flower, royal clubs or Mukando.
“Our warning follows reports received from Mvuma in which
more than 400 people were duped of more than US$80 000-00 through the schemes,”
said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror
