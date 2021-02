Law officer Arthur Bosha, accused of consenting to bail for suspected robber Musafare Mupanhanga without consulting his bosses, has been denied bail.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube refused to grant Bosha bail saying there was overwhelming evidence against him.

Mr Ncube said Bosha is facing a serious offence which may induce him to abscond trial. Bosha is charged with criminal abuse of office. He was remanded in custody to February 17. Herald