PRISONER BEATEN UP FOR PRAYING

A prayerful inmate at Mberengwa Prison lost a tooth and got two others shaking after a fellow prisoner assaulted him for praying and playing ‘holier than thou’.

Tadiwanashe Zhou (19) assaulted Reason Mugoni (26) with clinched fists twice and the complainant lost his tooth and got two more shaking.

Mberengwa Magistrate Evia Matura sentenced Zhou to 15 months in prison and suspended five others on condition that he would not commit a similar crime.

Prosecutor Michael Ncube said that on January 9, 2021, at around &30pm, Mugoni was singing a church song when Zhou approached him from the toilet and joined the singing in a disturbing manner. Mugoni politely asked him to stop disturbing him but Zhou accused him of trying to show that he was prayerful.

He then attacked the accused. The new sentence would be added to the sentence that Zhou has been serving. Masvingo Mirror