PHONE RECORDED ON ITS OWN : VOYEUR FILMS TEEN BATHING

A 33-year-old man was slapped with a $3000 fine after he admitted in court to filming his teenage neighbour with a phone whilst she was bathing in Harare’s Avenues area.

Devine Chiwona, who stays at Luanga Terrace, admitted to the offence when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora charged with criminal insult.

Chiwona blamed his actions on the phone which he said developed a problem on its camera and started recording on its own after he dropped it.

But the State led by Mr Christopher Tarenyika had it that on February 9 at around 11am, the 17-year-old was bathing when she spotted a reflection on the window.

She initially ignored the reflection and later discovered that there was someone who was filming her ‘bathing episode’. The teenage, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, then called her mother.

Her mother confronted Chiwona, who then failed to give an explanation on what he was doing with his phone.

Chiwona was also asked to play the video which proved that he was filming the teenage girl while bathing.