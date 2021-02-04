PARKED CAR CRUSHES TODDLER

A one-year- four month-old toddler was crushed to death by a parked vehicle after it rolled back and ran over her while playing behind it with her sister.
Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Naison Ndhliwayo confirmed the incident that happened at Katanya Farm
in Bindura. The toddler Lia Kajokoto and her sister Flora (8) were playing
outside, behind a parked white Isuzu KB300 registration number ACR8266
belonging to Amon Kajokoto (45).
Ass Insp Ndhliwayo said the vehicle rolled back and ran
over Lia. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mt Darwin hospital
where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
“We are appealing to all drivers to avoid dangerous
parking. We are reminding drivers to apply handbrake according to technical
specifications and to apply a gear opposing gradient when the handbrake is
malfunctioning,” said Ass Insp Ndhliwayo.
“Where there is doubt, improvise with stones. It is
heartbreaking that an innocent life was lost.” Herald
