NYIKAYARAMBA SUCCUMBS TO COVID







Major General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba, one of the generals who led a military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in 2017 has died.





He was 64.

Nyikayaramba, who was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the army and posted to Mozambique as ambassador, succumbed to Covid-19, multiple sources have told ZimLive.

Nyikayaramba was an ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and is the third of the coup generals to die from Covid-19 after former Air Force chief Perrance Shiri and ex-prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi.