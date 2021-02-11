NEW SCHOOL CALENDAR IS FAKE : GOVT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed as fake a document that has been circulating on social media about the new 2021 school opening dates.

The ministry’s public relations officer Mr Patrick Zumbo said the official dates will be announced in due course.

“Kindly note that the school calendar that has been circulating on various media platforms is not from our ministry. The actual dates will be announced in due course,” he said.

In January, Government deferred the opening of schools in 2021 due to surging Covid-19 cases and the threat of Tropical Depression Chalane.

Only candidates writing 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations were allowed into school from January 5 to February 5 as previously scheduled.

The rest of the classes had initially been set to open on January 4. Herald