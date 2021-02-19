N'ANGA FAILS TO RESURRECT BOY

B-Metro caught up with Sithembinkosi Mafika (63), who is
the late Paul Sibanda’s grandmother.
She said after she was informed that her grandson had
drowned in Emagodini pool in Pelandaba West she informed her neighbour Sibonile
Mhlanga (46) who is a traditional healer.
“We went to the pool and retrieved the body. He assured me
that my grandson had not died, but he was just lying unconscious,” she said.
A close family member who requested not to be named said:
“Mhlanga convinced the granny that her grandson could be resuscitated. Mhlanga
and the granny took the body to a bush, Mhlanga prepared fire and burnt herbs
while calling her grandson to life. But his bid to resurrect him failed.”
Seeing that his magical powers had failed, Mhlanga told the
granny that the boy’s ancestors were not responding.
“He told me that the deceased’s ancestors were reluctant to
resurrect the boy and that there was nothing that he could do to resuscitate
him,” said the heart- broken Mafika.
After that Mafika reported the matter at Pumula Police
Station. The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem.
Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele confirmed: “We are investigating a case where a Grade Seven
pupil drowned in a four-metre deep pool in Pelandaba suburb while he was
swimming.
“We would like to urge parents to always monitor their
children and warn them never to play near any water body or at a water pool
because they would be putting their lives at risk.”
The granny said her grandson was doing Grade Seven at Ngubo
Primary School in Old Lobengula. B Metro
