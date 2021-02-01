MPILO OFFICIALS FACE ARREST OVER TEST KITS

Mpilo Central Hospital officials faces arrest after some recovered Covid19 testing kits donated by development partners were traced to that hospital.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission recovered 40 boxes
of Covid19 testing kits with a street value of US$12 500 at a building in
Central Harare last week.
ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said further
investigations revealed that the kits originated from Mpilo Central Hospital.
“Investigations are now in progress with a view to arrest officials
from Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. We will leave no stone unturned in this case
and many other corruption related cases. We continue to warn those involved in
corrupt practices that the long arm of the law will inevitably catch up with
them,” said Comm Makamure.
