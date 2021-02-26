MOTHER SYJAMBOKS DAUGHTER TO DEATH

POLICE in Lower Gweru have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly fatally assaulting her eight-year-old daughter with a sjambok after she went to play with her friends at a neighbours homestead.

The incident happened in Matshaya Village, Chief Sogwala in Lower Gweru, on Wednesday afternoon. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said Maria Ruhwizhi fatally assaulted her daughter Nozithelo Nsingo accusing her of leaving their homestead to play with other minors at another homestead.

“Police are investigating a murder case in which an eight-year-old girl died after being assaulted by her mother. The now deceased girl, Nozithelo Nsingo, was assaulted by her mother Maria Ruhwizhi who used a black leather sjambok on her all over her body,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Ruhwizhi is assisting police with investigations. Meanwhile, a Grade 4 pupil at Peakmine Primary School in Shurugwi was electrocuted on Monday evening when he opened a cage to feed some chicks kept by his parents.

Insp Mahoko confirmed the death of Kupakwashe Chakanyuka, from Shurugwi. “It was around 9pm and the minor had the duty to feed chicks kept by the family. He was electrocuted when he tried to open the cage. Electricity was connected to give light to the chicks,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a young sibling who tried to help him suffered electrical shock but managed to run away and told their parents.

“Police attended the scene and no foul play is suspected. Nsingo and Chakanyuka’s bodies were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital en route to a Bulawayo hospital for postmortem,” he said.

Insp Mahoko urged members of the community to desist from using too much force when disciplining their children as this leads to unnecessary loss of life.

He also discouraged the members of the community from illegally connecting electricity in their homes. Chronicle