MONEY CHANGER FORCES LOVER TO DRINK POISON, KILLS SELF

A FORMER Midlands State University (MSU) student died after she was forced to drink poison by her boyfriend, a money changer, who then committed suicide by drinking the same poison in a fight over alleged infidelity.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening just outside
South view surburb along Gwenhoro dam road.
The body of Christabelle Kumirai, the daughter of Anderson
Adventist High School deputy headmaster Mr Edwin Kumirai, was only found around
9am in a vehicle believed to belong to her assailant Alex Muzenda.
The body of Muzenda, a well-known money changer and
suspected gold miner, was found about a kilometer from the vehicle in a bushy
area along the same road.
The type of poison which killed them is still to be
identified. Christabelle and Muzenda were last seen together on Thursday evening
in the Central Business District. The popular couple, sources said, had broken
up due to issues concerning infidelity.
Sources said Christabelle and Muzenda had been dating for a
long time from the days she was at MSU.
“Alex was so much in love with Christabelle and I only
learnt that they had broken up after their death. What I know is that Alex
provided Christabelle everything she needed. He had invested so much in the
relationship and probably could not stand seeing her move away,” said a fellow
money changer on condition of anonymity.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said Christabelle’s body was discovered by a passerby who alerted the
police.
“The matter was reported to Gweru Rural who attended the
scene.Further investigations led to the discovery of Muzenda’s body about a
kilometer away from the vehicle,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said preliminary investigations indicated that the girl
had traces of blood and some froth coming from her mouth.
A bottle suspected to contain the poison was found at the
scene where Muzenda’s body was recovered. Insp Mahoko also said Muzenda’s body
also had some froth from the mouth.
“The bodies have been taken to Bulawayo for postmortem,” he
said. Insp Mahoko urged members of the public to value life and seek mediation
from third parties in times of conflict. Chronicle
