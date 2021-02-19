MONDAY DECLARED A HOLIDAY IN ZIM

GOVERNMENT recognises the efforts made by youths in combating Covid-19 as the nation commemorates the National Youth Day tomorrow.

The National Youth Day is observed on February 21 annually and this year the day falls tomorrow.Government yesterday said Monday is a public holiday since the National Youth Day falls on a Sunday.

The holiday comes as young people across the country have been encouraged to locate their positions in the national development agenda in pursuit of Vision 2030.

In a statement, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ministry said the public should take note that Monday has been made a public holiday.

“In terms of the Extraordinary Government Gazette of 2 October 2020, on the Public Holidays in 2021, Sunday 21st February is the National Youth Day,” read the statement.

“Section 1 (i) of the Public Holidays and Prohibitions of the Business Act [Chapter 10:21] provides that: when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following shall be a public holiday; since the National Youth Day falls on a Sunday. It therefore follows that the public holiday will rollover to Monday 22 February 2021. Please be guided accordingly.”

In view of the observance of National Youth Day, Government said it was important to recognise that young people have also actively participated in fighting the disruptive Covid-19.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation spokesperson Mr Ransom Mudzamba said youths’ contributions are key towards achieving Vision 2030.

“As Zimbabwe embarks on transformation into an upper middle-class economy by 2030, this year’s celebration will seek to capture the voices, actions and initiatives of young people to combat the pandemic and its effects to retard socio-economic development,” said Mr Mudzamba. Chronicle