MOHADI GULPS APHRODISIAC TO ROMP WITH MARRIED LOVER

Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s married young lover warned him he would overdose on an aphrodisiac as he prepared himself for some action in bed.
The 71-year-old took two cups of the concoction to rouse
his equipment ahead of a night of passion with his security aide Abbigal
Mumpande, a leaked phone call between the two lovers reveals.
Abbigal’s husband, Jacob Mumpande, on Sunday confronted
Mohadi for an hour at his residence in Harare, during which the vice president
apologised.
Mumpande also demanded that his wife be transferred from
Mohadi’s Munhumutapa Building office as the couple tries to save their
marriage.
The recorded call, which was sent anonymously to ZimLive,
begins with Mohadi asking Abbigal if he is still in the office or has gone out
for lunch, to which she replies that she is still in the office.
Mohadi, who referred to Abbigal as “my wife” in another
phone call, tells his lover that he called to tell her that he loves her, and
his mind is made up forever.
A smitten Abbigal laughs approvingly, then turns her
attentions to their planned rendezvous later, asking Mohadi: “Linathile yini
into leyana? (Have you drank that stuff?)”
“Yes I have, I drank two cups,” Mohadi says.
His response surprises Abbigal who warns her elderly lover:
“You will overdose.”
“It’s not that sour,” Mohadi says, as if to assure her.
A review of the exchange gives an impression that Abbigal
supplied the sex-enhancing substance.
Both Jacob and Abbigal are employed by the Central
Intelligence Organisation and work at Munhumutapa Building. Jacob is usually on
screening duties for visitors to the building, which also houses President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office, while Abbigal has similar duties upstairs in
Mohadi’s office.
The leaked phone calls will embarrass Mohadi, who was said
to have sustained a cut on his head after a mystery second woman who was in the
house during his raucous showdown with Mumpande attacked him, accusing him of
being unfaithful.
Security sources say the vice president frequented the
US$240-a-night Amanzi Lodge where he romped with Abbigal before the two lovers
both went home, she returning to her husband.
Mohadi divorced Tambudzani Muleya, his wife of over 30
years in 2017 before moving in with Juliet Mutavhatsindi, who has left him over
alleged infidelity.
Mohadi’s office declined requests for an interview, as
rumours swell over nudes the vice president allegedly sent to Abbigal, who
worked in the NGO sector in Binga before she was recruited as a spy. Zimlive
0 comments:
Post a comment