MOB STONES MUKOROKOZA TO DEATH

A ZHOMBE artisanal miner was stoned to death by a mob of fellow artisanal miners last week after he allegedly took their gold ore by force
The now deceased who was identified as Regi Moyo or
Sampongo of Madzvairo area under Chief Gwesela was a well-known ‘mbimbo’ in the
area but he however met his match on Monday night after a mob of artisanal
miners decided to fight back resulting in his untimely demise.
Speaking to H-Metro a source in Zhombe under Chief
Gwesela’s jurisdiction said the now deceased was reportedly killed near Zhombe
river as he was trying to escape from a mob of artisanal miners who were
angrily running after him for taking away their ore.
“Regi or Sampongo as he was commonly known was a well-known
Mbimbo who used force to take away other artisanal miners’ gold ore and
belongings.
“Just this Monday he went to Getsi Park mine after hearing
of a gold rush there so as usual he allegedly started using force to take away
other people’s gold ore and they watched him until they got frustrated and
decided to fight him.
“They gathered around him and started beating him up with
all sorts of weapons, he tried to fight back but he then realised that he was
being overpowered and he decided to escape.
“The mob ran after him and caught him by Zhombe river where
they stoned him to death as he was already weak and injured from the initial
attack,” said the source.
When contacted for comment, Chief Wait Gwesela confirmed
the incident. The Chief said such acts of barbarism is a first of its kind in
his area as he does not tolerate such kind of behaviour which usually attracts
hefty fines in his traditional court.
“It is true that one Regi was reportedly murdered by his
fellow miners this week. This gruesome act is a first of its kind in my area
because my people know that I do not tolerate such kind of barbarism.
“This kind of behaviour results in the punishment of both
the parent of the perpetrator and the perpetrator himself. I have personally
ruled that if anyone is found in possession of a machete or those dangerous
weapons in his house he will be punished.
“If not because of this lockdown I should have called for a
meeting with my people and warn them against this behaviour. I usually hear
about such stories happening in my neighbouring areas but not under my
jurisdiction,” he said.
Midlands Province Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson
Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he is yet to receive such a report from Kwekwe
office.
“From the mails I received today I did not see that report
so I will wait for the report from Kwekwe office, ” he said.
According to some unconfirmed reports, the deceased was
buried on Saturday at his homestead in Zhombe after the suspects who were not
named paid six cattle as compensation. H Metro
