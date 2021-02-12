MLISWA FREED ON BAIL



Norton legislator, Temba Peter Mliswa, accused of violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations after calling a Press conference at his Borrowdale residence in Harare has been freed on $20 000 and has been barred from convening any other press conferences pending his trial.

Mliswa, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Musindo Hungwe, was also ordered to report once a week at Borrowdale Police Station. He appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Constance Ngombengombe appeared for the State